London [UK], September 10 (ANI): England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tom Harrison also attended the launch for Ravi Shastri's new book that took place in London a few days before the India head coach tested positive for COVID-19, as per Evening Standard.

Indian head coach held a launch for his new book Stargazing: The Players In My Life on August 31, two days before the fourth Test. Shastri was then tested positive for COVID-19 during the fourth Test at Oval alongside bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar.

Physio Yogesh Parmar on Thursday became the fourth member from the Indian camp who returned positive for COVID which eventually lead to the cancellation of the final Test at Old Trafford in Manchester.

The BCCI and ECB held several rounds of discussion to find a way to play the Test match in Manchester, however, the outbreak of COVID-19 in the Indian team contingent forced the decision of calling off the game on Friday.

Currently, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has offered to England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) a rescheduling of the cancelled 5th Test match which was scheduled to be played at Manchester from Friday.

"In lieu of the strong relationship between BCCI and ECB, the BCCI has offered to ECB a rescheduling of the cancelled Test match. Both the Boards will work towards finding a window to reschedule this Test match," a statement released by the BCCI read. (ANI)

