Sports News | Ecuador Coach Beccacece Says Missed Chances Cost Them in World Cup Defeat to Ivory Coast

Philadelphia (Pennsylvania) [US], June 15 (ANI): Ecuador coach Sebastian Beccacece expressed frustration over missed chances after Ecuador's 19-match unbeaten streak came to an end with a 0-1 loss to Ivory Coast in both teams' FIFA World Cup 2026 opener on Sunday.

Ivory Coast's Amad Diallo scored in the 90th minute to secure the win for Ivory Coast in the Group E encounter, despite Ecuador dominating large parts of the match, hitting the woodwork three times and missing several clear chances.

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Beccacece said Ecuador competed strongly, created the best chances and could have won the match, but a late lapse cost them.

"I think there are very strong arguments to clearly show that the team competed very well, had the clearest chances and could have won the match, but because of one detail at the end, we leave with nothing," Beccacece said as quoted by Reuters.

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"When a team is clearly superior and doesn't take its chances, it gives the opponent the feeling that it is still alive," Beccacece said.

He said Ecuador did not deserve to win, but emphasised that football is decided by taking chances, not just by performance.

"I never felt they deserved to win the match, but football is not about what you deserve. It's about taking your chances."

While victory gives Ivory Coast an ideal start in Group E, Ecuador suffered their first defeat since September 2024, and face added pressure heading into their next match against tournament debutants Curacao.

However, Beccacece said Ecuador still control their fate in the group stage ahead of matches against Curacao and Germany. He added that the opening loss has created pressure, but the team must respond with greater belief, conviction, and confidence.

"When you don't start the way you wanted, the anxiety appears. But now we need more conviction than ever, more belief than ever, more confidence than ever," he said.

Coming to the match, Ivory Coast started brightly and nearly took the lead in the opening stages. Bazoumana Toure tested Ecuador goalkeeper Hernan Galindez with a low strike that forced a full-stretch save.

The first half developed into an entertaining contest, with Ecuador creating several dangerous opportunities through their aggressive pressing game.

John Yeboah came closest to breaking the deadlock when he capitalised on a defensive error outside the penalty area and unleashed a powerful left-footed effort that crashed against the crossbar.

Ecuador struck the woodwork again before the interval. Pedro Vite's incisive through ball released Alan Minda behind the defence, but his attempt also rattled the crossbar, leaving the South Americans frustrated despite their growing influence.

The woodwork continued to play a decisive role after the break, this time denying the Ivory Coast. Elye Wahi met Yan Diomande's delivery with a first-time effort that beat Galindez but cannoned off the crossbar.

As the match entered its final stages, Ecuador regained attacking momentum. Gonzalo Plata forced Ivory Coast goalkeeper Yahia Fofana into a sharp save with a powerful drive, raising hopes among the large Ecuadorian contingent in the crowd that their side could secure a valuable point.

However, just as the contest appeared destined to end goalless, the Ivory Coast produced a decisive moment of quality in the 90th minute.

Defender Wilfried Singo surged forward from deep inside his own half, driving into the Ecuador penalty area before delivering a perfectly weighted pass across goal.

Manchester United winger Amad Diallo arrived at the right moment and calmly guided his finish beyond Galindez to spark jubilant celebrations among the Ivory Coast players and supporters. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)