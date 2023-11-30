New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) As many as eight boxers secured a medal after progressing to the semifinals on day six of the IBA Junior World Boxing Championships 2023 in Yerevan, Armenia on Thursday.

Extending their phenomenal run at the tournament, six out of the seven junior girls made their way into the semifinals.

The two gold medallists from the Asian junior boxing championships -- Pari (50kg) and Nidhi (66kg) -- won their quarterfinal bouts with identical unanimous 5-0 wins against Muller Micaela of Romania and Kao Chun Ai of Chinese Taipei respectively.

Payal (48kg) scored a comfortable 5-0 win over Doherty Lauren of Ireland, while Amisha (54kg) outperformed Kim Jiae of South Korea for a unanimous decision win.

The Asian junior silver medallist Neha Lunthi (46kg) was tested by Hizouskaya Anhelina of Belarus before she emerged victorious with a 4-1 split decision win.

Prachi (54kg), on the other hand, had to work hard against Kazakhstan's Seiitkhankyzyc Panar. She struggled in the first round and took her time to gauge her opponent but came back strongly in the last two rounds to secure a 3-2 split verdict.

Joyshree Devi (60kg) was the lone Indian woman to end up on the losing side as she lost 1-4 against Russia's Leonova Kira.

In the boys' section, two out of four Indian boxers managed to progress into the medal rounds.

Asian junior gold medallist Hardik Panwar (80kg) and Jatin (54kg) were on top of their game as they moved into the semifinals with unanimous decision wins over Park Damhyeon of South Korea and Mushkudiani Davic of Georgia respectively.

Brijesh Tamta (46kg) and Divash Katare (50kg) were the two boxers who faced defeat in the quarterfinals.

Five junior boys and girls will play their quarterfinal bout late on Thursday.

The semifinals will take place on December 2 and the finals are set to be played on December 3-4.

