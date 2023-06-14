Dortmund [Germany], June 14 (ANI): German club Borussia Dortmund's player Ansgar Knauff has been sold to another German Club, Eintracht Frankfurt for five million euros.

Knauff, who has been on loan at Eintracht Frankfurt from Borussia Dortmund since January 2022, is now moving to the Eintracht Frankfurt team permanently, as per the official website of Borussia Dortmund.

Also Read | Wrestlers Protest: Delhi Police to Soon Submit Investigation Report on Sexual Harassment Allegations Against WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in Court.

The then 19-year-old played his first Bundesliga match for the Borussia Dortmund team in 2021. In total, Knauff made nine top-flight appearances for the Black & Yellows (one goal and one assist).

Borussia Dortmund's sporting director Sebastian Kehl said, "Ansgar came through the ranks at our youth performance center and took his first steps in professional football with us. The loan has paid off for him, he has gotten a lot of playing time and developed well. We'd like to thank Ansgar for his time at BVB and wish him all the very best in his future endeavors."

Also Read | ICC Set to Bring In Two New Rules to Reduce Impact of T20 Franchise Leagues Over International Cricket: Report.

Borussia Dortmund were on the verge of winning the Bundesliga league title this year. In their last match against FC Mainz, Borussia Dortmund only needed to win the match in order to become champions of the league. But they eventually drew the match 2-2, which led Bayern Munich to become champions again.

Bayern Munich faced FC Koln and defeated them 2-1. The win over FC Koln and the draw of Borussia Dortmund against FC Mainz saw Bayern Munich win the Bundesliga league title.

Though Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund finished level on points, 71 each Bayern Munich won the league by the goal difference ratio. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)