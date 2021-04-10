Barcelona [Spain], April 10 (ANI): Barcelona's Director of Youth Football Patrick Kluivert has said that El Clasico is the "biggest match in world football."

Barcelona will take on Real Madrid in the LaLiga on Sunday. The former Barcelona player said it is really amazing to be a part of an El Clasico.

"For me, ElClasico is the biggest match in world football, absolutely. You have two teams who are that important not only in Spain but across the world. I played a few great 'Clasicos' -- Inter vs Milan, Ajax vs Feyenoord, they're very nice games to play, but ElClasico is amazing to play in and to be part of such a global match. It's not just a Spanish match, people live it in all over the world. It's really amazing to be part of that game," Kluivert said in a statement, as released by LaLiga.

"My best ElClasico moments were the times I scored. I think I scored three or four goals in those games. Especially when you score away. From the moment you enter the Santiago Bernabeu people are whistling, your ears are just flapping around! It's just amazing to score in that atmosphere. Then you see a little corner at the top with Barcelona fans cheering so hard. If you win at that stadium, it's just amazing," he added.

In the LaLiga, Barcelona holds the second spot on the table with 65 points while Real Madrid is in the third position with 63 points.

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane on Friday said his team is preparing for the game in the same manner as they do for other games before admitting that it will be a difficult game.

"We're preparing for it in the same way as the other day. We know it's going to be a difficult game, very demanding, but we're ready. We've had a few days to recover and we're ready for the game," the club's official website had quoted Zidane as saying. (ANI)

