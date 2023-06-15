Karachi [Pakistan], June 15 (ANI): After Asian Cricket Council (ACC) announced a hybrid model for the Asia Cup 2023, Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Najam Sethi on Thursday said that he was elated that the hybrid version has been accepted for the tournament and noted that passionate fans would have loved to see the India cricket team in action in Pakistan for the first time in 15 years.

ACC on Thursday announced a hybrid model for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023, with Pakistan set to host four matches out of 13, while the remaining nine games will be played in Sri Lanka.

"I am elated that our hybrid version for the ACC Asia Cup 2023 has been accepted. This means the PCB will remain as the event host and stage matches in Pakistan with Sri Lanka as the neutral venue, which was required due to the Indian cricket team's inability to travel to Pakistan," said Sethi in a video released by Pakistan Cricket Twitter handle.

"Our passionate fans would have loved to see the India cricket team in action in Pakistan for the first time in 15 years, but we understand the BCCI's position. Like the PCB, the BCCI also requires government approval and clearance before crossing borders," he further added.

India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Nepal will compete in 13 exciting ODI matches from August 31 to September 17, 2023.

ACC released an official statement to announce the dates and reveal that the competition will feature two groups, with two teams from each group qualifying for the Super Four stage. The top two teams from the Super Four stage will then face off in the final.

The top two teams of the Super Four then play the final on September 17.

India, Pakistan and Nepal are in one group while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan form the other.

Sri Lanka are the defending champions, having beaten Pakistan in UAE last year in the final. (ANI)

