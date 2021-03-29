Paris [France], March 29 (ANI): Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) Julian Draxler said that eliminating Barcelona from the Champions League gave them "great confidence".

PSG defeated Barcelona 4-1 in the first leg while the second leg ended in a 1-1 draw, with the French side progressing in the competition with an aggregate score of 5-2.

"Barcelona are a great team. We won 4-1 away and played incredibly well. After eliminating them it gave us great confidence. I feel like we're ready for the final push. There are still lots of games to play. We're going to play to win all the trophies and be ready both physically and mentally for every game," the club's official website quoted Draxler as saying.

In the quarter-finals of the Champions League, PSG will take on Bayern Munich, who won the competition last season.

Praising the oppositions, Draxler said the German side is "one of the best teams in the world" and admitted that it will be a very tight game.

"It's not an easy draw because Bayern are one of the best teams in the world. They won the Champions League against us last year. We've also got a great team and incredible players. I think it'll be a very tight game. Small details become important and make the difference in these matches. I feel like the team is ready for this game. We're going to give it our all," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)