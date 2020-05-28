Sports News | Elite Sports Make Comeback in Australia

Sydney, May 28 (AP) Elite sports made a comeback in Australia for the first time since March 22 with the Brisbane Broncos hosting Parramatta in the National Rugby League.

Two rounds of matches were played in the NRL in March before Australia and New Zealand went into lockdown because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Also Read | Live Cricket Streaming of Vincy Premier T10 League, Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Dark View Explorers: Get Free Telecast Details of FCS vs GRD With Match Time in India.

No fans were allowed into the 52,500-seat stadium in Brisbane because of strict social distancing rules. But at a bone-jarring collision between burly rugby players was broadcast across Australia to signal the return of contact teams sports in the country.

Players and all staff and officials had to undergo heat checks before entering the stadium and strict health protocols were put in place on the field. (AP)

Also Read | Jasprit Bumrah Misses â€˜Early Morning Training Sessionsâ€™ Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, Shares Throwback Video on Instagram.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)