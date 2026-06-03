Sports News | Ellis, Inglis, Green Shine as Australia Beat Pakistan by 41 Runs in 2nd ODI

Lahore [Pakistan], June 2 (ANI): Half-centuries from Josh Inglis and Cameron Green and a four-wicket haul from Nathan Ellis were standouts as Australia secured a 41-run win over Pakistan in a low-scoring match at Lahore on Tuesday.

With this win, Australia has levelled the three-match series 1-1.

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Pakistan won the toss and elected to field first. Spinners Arafat Minhas and Abrar Ahmed dominated the proceedings early on, reducing Australia to 51/3 in 10.4 overs, losing Alex Carey (0), Matt Short (15) and Marnus Labuschagne (5).

Inglis went on to have a half-century partnership with Cameron Green, before Arafat cleaned up his stumps for 74-ball 51, with five fours. Green also went on to have a 65-run stand with Matt Renshaw (43 in 43 balls, with three fours) and scored a much-needed half-century in 92 balls, with a four and two sixes.

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Towards the end, valuable runs from Oliver Peake (31 in 32 balls, with a four and two sixes) took Australia to 231/9.

Shaheen Shah Afridi (3/36), Arafat (2/27), Abrar (2/34) and Haris Rauf (2/49) were among the wickets for Pakistan.

During the chase, Pakistan collapsed to 78/6, courtesy of spin assault from Matt Kuhnemann, Short and Adam Zampa. Minhas (33 in 43 balls, with four boundaries) and Shadab Khan put on a 59-run stand for the seventh wicket. Shadab (71 in 104 balls, with a four fours and three sixes) was the last wicket to fall as Pakistan skittled out for 190 in 44 overs.

Ellis (4/33) was the top wicket-taker for Australia, while Short (3/36) was also lethal. Zampa, Kuhnemann and Tanveer Sangha got a wicket each.

Ellis took home the 'Player of the Match' award. (ANI)

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