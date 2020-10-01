Melbourne [Australia], October 1 (ANI): Australia women's head coach Matthew Mott on Thursday said that Ellyse Perry is determined to make a comeback from her hamstring injury as a "genuine allrounder."

Perry suffered from hamstring tightness after running drills, following which she was ruled out from the New Zealand series.

Also Read | Rohit Sharma Completes 5000 Runs in IPL, Joins Virat Kohli and Suresh Raina; Check List of Most Run-Scorers in the Indian Premier League History.

"She could easily hold a spot as a batter alone, but as an allrounder, she's absolutely instrumental in a lot of success we've had. She's worked incredibly hard in that break," cricket.com.au quoted Mott as saying.

The head coach said that Perry will do everything to come back as an all-rounder although that may not happen in the Women's Big Bash League, which begins from October 25.

Also Read | UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Group Stage Draw Free Live Streaming Online: Where to Watch Live Telecast of UCL Draw on TV in Indian Time (IST)?.

"Realistically she was always going to struggle to be available for that (T20I) series, given how dramatic that injury was, (but) she'll do everything she can to come back as an allrounder," said Mott.

"As allrounders do get into the back of their careers, the bowling can often drop off, but I can assure you Ellyse is very determined to come back as a genuine allrounder," he added.

Australia defeated New Zealand 2-1 in the recently concluded T20I series. Both sides will now lock horns in the three-match ODI series. The first match will be played on Saturday, October 3. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)