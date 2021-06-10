London [UK], June 10 (ANI): Emily Arlott, who recently received her first international call-up in England squad, said she was "shocked" and never expected to be in the fray of getting the call. Arlott was named in the England squad on Wednesday for the upcoming one-off Test against India women, beginning June 16.

She is fresh off a hat-trick in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy in the weekend, while South East Stars captain Tash Farrant has also been included in the 17-member squad.

Arlott said she had missed the call from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) director of women's cricket and was stunned to know about her selection when she dialed back.

"I thought it was a bit weird on a random Sunday evening so I called him back straight away, and he told me the news. I don't think I responded for a good two minutes," ESPNcricinfo quoted Arlott as saying.

"He was sat on the other end of the line: 'I hope the silence is a good thing'. I'm probably as shocked as anyone that I got the call. I didn't even think my name was in contention to be considered so to get the call just rounded off that weekend really," she added.

Meanwhile, it has also been confirmed that Nat Sciver will become vice-captain across all forms of international cricket. England and India Women will square off against each other in a one-off Test, three ODIs and three T20Is.

England squad: Heather Knight (c), Emily Arlott, Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Georgia Elwiss, Tash Farrant, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Mady Villiers, Fran Wilson, Lauren Winfield-Hill. (ANI)

