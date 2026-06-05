Sports News | Endrick Destined for Greatness, Says Former Brazillian Footballer Bebeto

Brasilia [Brazil], June 5 (ANI): Three decades after a memorable goal celebration against the Netherlands in the 1994 FIFA World Cup, legendary Brazilian footballer Bebeto has backed 19-year-old Endrick to do well in the upcoming tournament, saying that he is "destined for greatness."

Bebeto specifically tipped Endrick to "rock the baby"- a nod to Bebeto's iconic goal celebration from the 1994 World Cup

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Brazil is locked in Group C with Haiti, Scotland and Morocco and will start their bid for a record-extending sixth World Cup title against Morocco in New Jersey. The 19-year-old Real Madrid forward was loaned out to Lyon for the second half of the newly concluded season and has already played 15 matches for Brazil, having scored three goals. He is one of the most exciting additions to Brazil's attacking line-up.

Just like it was with Bebeto in 1994, Endrick will be heading into the tournament on the brink of becoming a father, with his wife and social media personality Gabriely Miranda due to give birth to a baby boy in July or August. During the 1994 Quarter finals against Netherlands, Bebeto had made a gesture of rocking an imaginary baby as a part of his celebration, which went down as one of the most iconic celebrations.

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"I will be backing him all the way (Endrick)," Bebeto told FIFA. "He is destined for greatness. I am hoping he comes good and gets his goal. And if he does, he should pay tribute to his baby boy and wife. After all, family is everything," he added.

Bebeto is full of admiration for the youngster, saying that he is "always looking to make an impact and inject impetus into the side".

"He is a special talent. We met fairly recently in the United States - he came over to speak to me, and I took the opportunity to offer him some advice. I will be cheering him on and willing him to give it his all, because he's got real character and doesn't let things get to him. (Carlo) Ancelotti (team coach) recognises that Endrick will be absolutely vital too," he signed off. (ANI)

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