Edgbaston [UK], June 8 (ANI): New Zealand head coach Gary Stead on Tuesday said that skipper Kane Williamson's left elbow injury is being monitored and a decision on his availability in the second Test against England will be taken on Wednesday.

The first Test between England and New Zealand had ended as a draw and both the teams will now lock horns in the second Test, beginning Thursday at Edgbaston.

The coach has also said that spinner Mitchell Santner has been ruled out of the second Test due to a cut he suffered on his left index finger during the first Test.

"Gary Stead update, Birmingham, pace bowlers from Lord's will not all play 2nd Test, Trent Boult available and likely to return, Mitch Santner ruled out with his cut left index finger, Kane Williamson's left elbow injury being monitored and a decision to be made tomorrow," the official handle of BlackCaps tweeted.

Williamson had failed with the bat in the first Test as he recorded scores of 13 and 1.

Pacer Trent Boult who had missed the first Test against England is in line to play the second Test.

In the first Test, New Zealand had played Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Kyle Jamieson and Colin de Grandhomme as pacers. Stead has also confirmed that all these players will not be featuring in the second Test against England.

After the series against England, New Zealand will lock horns against India in the finals of World Test Championship (WTC), beginning June 18 at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton. (ANI)

