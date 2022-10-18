London [UK], October 18 (ANI): England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced the national squad for the upcoming ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023, which will be hosted in South Africa from January 14 to January 29.

In addition to the 11 Full ICC Members, there are five Associates in the competition - Indonesia, Rwanda, Scotland, the UAE, and the USA. England will be in Group B, alongside Pakistan, Zimbabwe, and Rwanda.

As per a press release from ECB, Chris Guest, of Lightning, has been chosen as Head Coach following an open recruitment process. He will be assisted by Laura Marsh (Sunrisers) and Darren Franklin (Central Sparks).

Five non-traveling reserves have also been selected. The reserves would travel but will take a full part throughout the preparation phase and act as stand-by players should a replacement player be required: Emily Churms (Central Sparks), Charlotte Lambert (South East Stars), Bethan Miles (South East Stars), Jemima Spence (South East Stars), Mary Taylor (Southern Vipers).

The selection was chaired by Richard Bedbrook, Head of England Women Performance Pathways. Bedbrook said: "It is hugely exciting to name this squad and to think ahead to the opportunity that awaits the players."

"They are a tremendous group of young cricketers with great potential at the beginning of their journeys in the game. They will all benefit hugely from this experience - on and off the field. It is important to compete in this age-group and it is equally important to continue the process of learning what it takes to progress to the next level. I am sure we will take a lot away from the tournament."

"We have the ambition for the next few months to be a significant life moment for all the players and ensure they use it as a springboard towards making an impact in senior regional cricket, and hopefully beyond in years to come."

"The ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup will provide an exciting platform for the best young players around the world and it will be really exciting to see our players compete against their peers in a global event," he concluded.

England Women U19 World Cup Fixtures

Sunday, January 15: England Women U19 v Zimbabwe Women U19, 1.45pm

Tuesday, January 17: England Women U19 v Pakistan Women U19, 1.45pm

Thursday, January 19: England Women U19 v Rwanda Women U19, 10am

Saturday, January 21-Wednesday January 25: Super Six League (The top three teams from Group A versus the top three teams in Group D; Group B v Group C)

Friday, January 27: ICC Women's U19 World Cup Semi-Finals, 10am & 1.45pm

Sunday, January 29: ICC Women's U19 World Cup Final, 1.45pm

England Women U19 squad for ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup: Ellie Anderson (Central Sparks), Hannah Baker (Central Sparks), Josie Groves (Lightning), Liberty Heap (Thunder), Niamh Holland (Western Storm), Ryana MacDonald-Gay (South East Stars), Emma Marlow (Northern Diamonds), Charis Pavely (Central Sparks), Davina Perrin (Central Sparks), Lizzie Scott (Northern Diamonds), Grace Scrivens (Sunrisers), Sophia Smale (Western Storm)Seren Smale (Thunder), Alexa Stonehouse (South East Stars), Maddie Ward (Lightning). (ANI)

