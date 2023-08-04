London [UK], August 4 (ANI): England batter Alex Hales on Friday announced his retirement from international cricket with immediate effect at the age of 34, after a career spanning more than a decade.

Hales signs off from international cricket as a T20 World Cup winner, having made a surprise return to England's team last September after a three-year pause.

"It has been an absolute privilege to have represented my country on 156 occasions across all three formats. I've made some memories and some friendships to last a lifetime and I feel that now is the right time to move on," Hales said in his announcement on social media.

After returning to the international fold to be a part of England's winning squad last year in Australia, the 34-year-old signs off as a T20 World Cup winner.

"Throughout my time in an England shirt I've experienced some of the highest highs as well as some of the lowest lows. Throughout the ups and down I've always felt a huge amount of support from my friends, family and undoubtedly the best fans in world cricket. It has been an absolute privilege to have represented my country on 156 occasions across all three formats. I look forward to continuing to play for Notts and exploring more franchise cricket around the world," Hales said in his statement.

Hales had withdrawn from the T20I series against Bangladesh earlier this year. He has also not been in England's fifty-overs plans since 2019. However, with less than a year until the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, the decision is quite surprising.

England's opener made 156 appearances for the national team, scoring over 5000 runs. (ANI)

