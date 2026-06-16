Sports News | England Hands Two Debut Caps for Second NZ Test

London [UK], June 16 (ANI): England have named their playing XI for the second Test match against New Zealand at The Oval, with Jordan Cox and Sonny Baker set to make their Test debuts.

The hosts have made four changes to the side that secured an 115-run victory at Lord's and helped them move up a place in the World Test Championship standings to number seven, as per the International Cricket Council (ICC).

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Jofra Archer returned to the Test setup after making his last appearance in the format in December last year, while Matt Fisher is set for his first Test outing since debuting in Barbados in 2022.

For Cox, it was a long-awaited opportunity after injury setbacks previously denied him a maiden Test cap. The Essex batter recently featured for England Lions and showed encouraging form in the Vitality Blast, striking a quickfire 40 off just 31 deliveries earlier this week.

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One notable omission is Ollie Robinson. The seamer marked his return to the Test arena after a two-year absence with an impressive seven-wicket haul in the series opener, but missed out on the second match due to injury.

Archer's inclusion bolsters a pace-heavy attack alongside Fisher, Josh Tongue and fellow debutant Baker as England aims to clinch the series against New Zealand.

Joe Root was earlier named as interim captain in the absence of Ben Stokes, with Harry Brook, Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Emilio Gay and wicketkeeper Jamie Smith also featuring in the XI.

England Playing XI:Ben Duckett, Emilio Gay, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root (c), Harry Brook, Jordan Cox, Jamie Smith, Jofra Archer, Sonny Baker, Matt Fisher, Josh Tongue. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)