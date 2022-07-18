London [UK], July 18 (ANI): England women's cricket team chose a number of the inexperienced player over the likes of Tammy Beaumont for their Commonwealth Games 2022 squad.

England announced their 15 player squad for CWG 2022 starting on July 29 which saw Tammy Beaumont being left out and uncapped teenagers like all-rounder Alice Capsey and left-arm seamer Freya Kemp. The squad also saw Issy Wong who recently debuted against South Africa in the 3rd ODI of the 3-match series.

Also Read | Commonwealth Games 2022: PM Narendra Modi To Interact With Indian Contingent on July 20.

"We have really looked at how we played the last two years and after the World Cup and had a look at the areas that we needed to improve in," England head coach Lisa Keightley said as per ESPNcricinfo.

Maia Bouchier, the middle-order batter who has played just three T20Is, all-rounder Bryony Smith, who played the last of her four games for England in an ODI against West Indies two years ago, and seamer Freya Davies, who has been unable to break into the England side for the Test or ODI sections of their ongoing series with South Africa despite having 24 white-ball caps.

Also Read | CBI Raids Former IOA Chief Narinder Batra's Premises in Alleged Corruption Case.

England's decision to give newcomers and teenagers a chance in the upcoming tournament was certainly unexpected. The recent changes in the squad, definitely did help them in the current series with Issy Wong showing her class on her debut and Sophia Dunkley also smashing a century who was recently starting at the number 3 spot for the England line-up.

"We have had really good conversations and hopefully we are picking the players that we think can go out and do that. It's their time, I think... and the structure underneath, the regional structure, has given them confidence to come in and play at the next level," said the Head Coach.

Tammy has been an amazing choice as an opener for England for quite sometime now and is their leading ODI batters. However, the coach and the managing staff hasn't been very happy with her performances in the T20I format.

"Obviously Tammy's an amazing player, she's performed really well over a long period of time and I suppose the challenge is out to Tam to go away and work on things that we've been working on and show us why she should be in the squad," said Keightley.

"I'm sure she'll bounce back and that's what we want, really. We want pressure on and players getting better in every format," she continued.

Tammy was said to be left out of the squad because of her low strike rate in the T20I format.

"In 50-over cricket you can't match Tammy's record. I think it speaks for itself. In T20, I think there's still some room for growth and improvement there and now it's up to her to go away and do it. The Hundred's a fantastic opportunity to do that, and we'll see what she can do," she added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)