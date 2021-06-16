Bristol, Jun 16 (PTI) Electing to bat, England Women reached 86 for one against India Women at lunch on the opening day of the one-off Test here on Wednesday.

Medium pacer Pooja Vastrakar dismissed Lauren Winfield-Hill (35) after her 69-run opening stand with Tammy Beaumont (44 not out).

England skipper Heather Knight (4) and Beaumont were at the crease when lunch was taken.

India are playing their first Test in nearly seven years.

Brief Scores:

England Women: 86 for 1 in 27 overs. (T Beaumont 44 batting, L Winfield Hill 35; P Vastrakar 1/30).

