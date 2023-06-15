Madrid, Jun 15 (AP) England midfielder Jude Bellingham has completed his move to Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund by signing a six-year deal with his new club on Thursday.

Bellingham posed with his new No. 5 shirt before Madrid's packed trophy case after he passed his medical exam and signed the contract alongside club president Florentino Pérez.

Also Read | Ashes 2023: Scott Boland Has Done Everything That He Can for Selection, Says Australia Headcoach Andrew McDonald Ahead of 1st Test vs England.

Despite reportedly being a transfer target for several top European clubs, including Manchester City and Manchester United, Bellingham opted to move to the Spanish club that has won the European Cup a record 14 times.

Madrid did not confirm the transfer fee, but Dortmund said in a statement to the stock exchange last week that it could reach more than 130 million euros ($139 million). (AP) AM

Also Read | Indonesia Open 2023: Kidambi Srikanth Upsets Lakshya Sen to Reach Quarterfinal; PV Sindhu Crashes Out.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)