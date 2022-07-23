Manchester [UK], July 23 (ANI): Following his side's dominant 118-run win over South Africa in the second ODI, English skipper Jos Buttler said that getting early wickets helped the hosts secure a win.

A brilliant performance by the England bowling attack led from the front by spinner Adil Rashid's destructive spell helped the hosts gain a 118-run win over South Africa in the second ODI of the three-match at Manchester on Friday.

"Great for us to get that win. Delighted with the way we came out with the ball and those early wickets helped. With the bat, the guys just kept playing positively. That mindset helps get a good score. Can we do it better? Yes. I want the boys to back themselves. We are trying to find ways to put pressure back on the opposition and I want the guys to keep taking the positive option," said Buttler in a post-match presentation.

"Liam and me were trying to rebuild and bat till the 20-over mark. Sam is confident to come in and take the bowling on, which is great to see. The guys are bowling brilliantly. Topley picked early wickets and so did David. We knew if we held the length, it would be tough for them. I just want us to continue on the path we are on. We have not fired with the bat so far, but we know how dangerous we can be when we do," he added.

With this, England has levelled the series 1-1.

In this 29-overs per side rain-hit match, England were bowled out for 201 in the first innings. The Proteas put up a strong show with the ball. Bowling all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius ran through the English top order, taking 4/36. Liam Livingstone (38) and Sam Curran (35) were the most important contributors to the hosts with the willow and were involved in a match-saving partnership of 43 runs.

In chase of 202, South Africa never looked like a threat, with Reece Topley and David Willey demolishing their top order. Only Heinrich Klaasen (33) could pull off a decent inning for Proteas. Adil Rashid cleaned up the tail and bundled out the visitors for just 83 runs, sealing a series-levelling win for his side with a brilliant 3/29.

Curran was adjudged as 'Man of the Match' for his knock of 35 and for taking a wicket. (ANI)

