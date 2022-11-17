Adelaide [Australia], November 17 (ANI): Despite suffering a defeat against Australia in the opening ODI, England skipper Jos Buttler hailed centurion Dawid Malan who fought back against Men in Yellow to take his team to a competitive score.

Dawid Malan's magnificent 134 off only 128 deliveries went in vain as all-round Australia produced a stellar performance to clinch the opening game against England by six wickets in the first match of the three-match ODI series here at Adelaide Oval on Thursday.

Also Read | SA20 Will Improve the Young Guys Coming Through in South Africa, Says Jacques Kallis.

Australia chased down the target in 46.5 overs, because of brilliant fifties from David Warner, Travis Head and Steve Smith to go 1-0 up in the three-match ODI series.

"Not fussed about the result, we wanted to play with a certain character. Dawid Malan was brilliant to take us till there, and with the field, we tried different things and everyone responded," Jos Buttler said in the post-match presentation.

Also Read | Is Brazil Football Team Playing Any Friendly Match Before FIFA World Cup 2022?.

The England captain said he is disappointed with his team's performance against Australia and the team will be travelling to Sydney for the next match on Saturday. Buttler said that if the senior players are not feeling well then a chance will be given to someone from the squad.

"Not happy because we needed to take wickets early on. Quick turnaround, we travel tomorrow and then play Saturday. There will be changes. Let's see how the senior guys are feeling then, or there's always a chance to give some others a game and add to that huge talent pool that's served us so well," the England captain added.

Coming to the match, in the first match of the three-match ODI series, Australia won the toss and elected to field first. It was a fine effort from the Australian bowlers, as they ran through the England top-order, reducing them to 118/5. But Dawid Malan mounted a brilliant fightback and scored a brilliant 134 off only 128 deliveries, as England posted a score of 287/9 in their 50 overs at the Adelaide Oval. He was given a helping hand by David Willey, who ended on an unbeaten 34.

Chasing a target of 288, David Warner and Travis Head put Australia in the front seat as the openers stitched up a 147-run stand for the opening wicket. But the fiery stand was broken by Chris Jordan who dismissed Head. The Australia opener went back to the pavilion after scoring a 69 off 57 deliveries.

Steven Smith then came out to bat and the batter slammed England bowlers all around the ground while forming a partnership with Warner. The pair put up a score of 200 runs within 29 overs.

However, Warner's majestic stint on the crease was cut short as he was dismissed by David Willey after scoring 86 runs in 84 balls. Warner's wicket invited Marnus Labuschagne to the ground but the batter could not do much as he was sent back to the pavilion after scoring four runs by Willey in the 31st over of the match.

Alex Carey was also departed after playing a small knock of 21 off 28 by Liam Dawson. Smith then held the fort and guided his team home by 6-wickets while slamming a stunning unbeaten 80 runs in 78 balls. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)