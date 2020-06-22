London [UK], June 22 (ANI): England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced that the upcoming Test series against West Indies has been named as #RaiseTheBat Test Series and players will pay tribute to cricket's heroes by wearing the names of key workers on their training shirts before the start of the match.

"The England Men's Test series against the West Indies will honour heroic cricketing key workers and be named the #RaiseTheBat Test Series," ECB said in a statement.

Marking the return of international cricket, the three-Test series between England and West Indies will begin on July 8 behind closed doors. ECB said it will honour and celebrate heroes within the cricket family, many of whom have been playing the innings of their lives to support those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"On day one of the first Test (Wednesday 8 July), the England Men's players will pay tribute to cricket's heroes by wearing the names of key workers on their training shirts before the start of the match - shining a light on their bravery and sacrifice as fans watch live from home," the statement read.

The people named on the shirts have all been nominated by their local cricket clubs and include teachers, doctors, nurses, carers, social workers and other vital professions. Their stories will be amplified across the ECB's digital platforms.

As part of the ECB's nationwide 'Together Through This Test' campaign, which launched last month with a short film narrated by Stephen Fry, the #raisethebat initiative has already featured key workers on over 300 billboards across England and Wales, with more billboards to come from 29 June.

Commenting on the #RaiseTheBat Test Series, Tom Harrison, ECB Chief Executive Officer said through this they show their gratitude to key workers.

"As we stage the first international sporting competition in the UK since COVID-19 began, we want to pay tribute to the people who have bravely played their part during this crisis. Through the #raisethebat Test Series, we will show our gratitude to key workers," Harrison said in a statement.

"It has been a long and challenging journey to cricket's return and while this pales in comparison to what the country has faced, we hope the #raisethebat Test Series will bring some enjoyment and light relief to people's lives," he added.

Commenting, England Men's Test captain Joe Root said: "We've waited a long time for this moment, and we wouldn't be here without the West Indies - we are so grateful to them for making the tour happen. As we get back to playing the game we love, we want to take the time to honour the brave key workers who went into bat for their country under the toughest circumstances. It's only fitting that we use this series as an opportunity to 'raise a bat' in their honour. We'll wear their names with pride." (ANI)

