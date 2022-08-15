London [UK], August 15 (ANI): Ahead of their first Test against South Africa at home, legendary England pacer James Anderson said that his side will continue with its aggressive approach to the longest format of the game even if it means they may come "unstuck" if things do not go in their favour.

'Bazball', a term coined for exhilarating style of Test cricket played by England under their new head coach Brendon McCullum has captured the imagination of English fans during this summer.

Also Read | Glenn McGrath, Former Australia Cricketer, Says ‘Test series in India is Ultimate Challenge for Australia’.

McCullum and captain Ben Stokes took charge of a misfiring English side that had won just one of their 17 Tests previously. Since their takeover, they have won four games straight while chasing 275-plus targets in the final innings.

Anderson is well aware that England may struggle while playing in this way but still remains excited for what the side can achieve with Stokes and McCullum at the helm.

Also Read | Kapil Dev, Former Indian Skipper, Says, ‘ICC Needs to Put More Time in Ensuring Survival of ODI, Test Cricket’.

"The way him (Mark Boucher) and his team play (South Africa), they have a certain way of playing cricket. At the minute, Ben (Stokes) and Brendon McCullum have an idea of how they want us to play our cricket so we are buying into that and trying to play our way and we are absolutely loving doing it. There might be times when we do come unstuck and moments when things do not go our way, but I think the fact that we are buying into this and enjoying doing it is exciting for the whole group," Sky Sports quoted Anderson as saying.

England's all-time leading Test wicket taker, Anderson is still focused on showing what he can do on the field despite turning 40 last month and is energised by the new setup.

"When the scoreboard ticks over, you do not really take too much notice of it and you start again as a batter. I have not got to 40 much in my career, but when you do hit a milestone you try and reset and go again, and that is exactly my mindset, it is just a number next to my name," he said.

"I do not feel old or like I am slowing down or anything. The last few weeks I have been working hard and training, trying to work on my bowling again and keep that ticking over, then the last couple of days I have felt in a great rhythm and hopefully I can show that on the field," he added.

The first Test between England and South Africa will take place on August 17 at Lord's. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)