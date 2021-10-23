Dubai, Oct 23 (PTI) England skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to bowl against defending champions West Indies in their Super 12 Group 1 match of the T20 World Cup here on Saturday.

England have gone into the contest heavy on batting while the West Indies have left out Roston Chase and are playing Lendl Simmons.

Also Read | ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Points Table, Super 12: Check Updated Team Standings With Net Run Rate.

Teams:

England: Eoin Morgan (C), Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, and Tymal Mills.

Also Read | England vs West Indies Live Score Updates of Super 12 Group 1: Andre Russell Named in Playing XI As Windies Put to Bat.

West Indies: Kieron Pollard (C), Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul and Obed McCoy.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)