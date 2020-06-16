Sports News | England's 2019 WC Win Shows How Diversity Can Be Used in Positive Way in Sports: Monty Panesar

By Vishesh Roy

New Delhi [India], June 16 (ANI): Former England spinner Monty Panesar on Tuesday said that the 2019 World Cup-winning campaign of the Three Lions is a perfect example of how diversity can be used in a positive manner in sports.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala & Team Juventus Sweat it Out Ahead of Coppa Italia 2019-20 Final Match Against Napoli (See Pics).

In the 2019 World Cup finals, England had defeated New Zealand on the basis of the boundary-countback rule to lift their first 50-over title.

In an interaction with ANI, Panesar said embracing diversity was one of the main reasons behind England's winning campaign.

Also Read | Luce Douady, 16-Year-Old Climber and Potential Future Olympian Dies After Falling Down From 500-Feet Alpine Cliff.

"One of the reasons we won the 2019 World Cup is that the ECB and all the players embraced diversity, Jofra Archer is from Barbados, Ben Stokes is from England, Jason Roy is from South Africa, Eoin Morgan is from Ireland, there is such diversity within the camp, Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali are both Muslims, so you can say embracing diversity helped England in winning the crucial matches and it helped them win the World Cup. It is a great example in sport as to how diversity can be used in a positive way," Panesar told ANI.

Ever since an African-American man named George Floyd passed away in the US after having a knee pressed on his neck by an officer identified as Derek Chauvin, 'Black Lives Matter' protests erupted in the US.

When Panesar was asked whether players from England and West Indies should wear 'Black Lives Matter' armbands when the Test series between both countries starts, he replied: "They should do something because, in the Premier League, there will be 12 matches where players will have 'Black Lives Matter' on the back of their jerseys, maybe do something to acknowledge this Black Lives Matter movement."

The debate regarding racism in cricket has also started as Windies cricketers Daren Sammy and Chris Gayle opened up about the racism they had to face during their playing days.

Former England batsman Michael Carberry had also revealed that he ended up losing his county stint after calling out racism.

He also called out a lack of representation within the England Cricket Board (ECB) and asked important questions as to why people of colour do not hold respectable positions within the board.

After Carberry's disclosure, the ECB had said that they would be bringing in a meaningful and long-term change to address racism. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)