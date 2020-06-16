Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153178

  • Total Deaths

    9900

  • Total Recovered

    180013

  • Total Confirmed

    343091
#StayHomeStaySafe

Sports News | England's County Cricket Clubs Could Resume Training Within Days

Agency News ANI| Jun 16, 2020 11:54 AM IST
A+
A-
Sports News | England's County Cricket Clubs Could Resume Training Within Days

London [UK], June 16 (ANI): The England County Cricket clubs could be off furlough and resume training within days as preparation for the domestic season get underway.

With an August 1 start date looking more likely than ever, several clubs are keen to give their players - and their bowlers in particular - six weeks' preparation time, ESPNcricinfo reported.

Also Read | WWE Raw June 15, 2020 Results and Highlights: Randy Orton Defeats Christian in 'Unsanctioned Match'; Seth Rollins Gets Attacked By Dominik (View Pics).

Surrey and Lancashire, the only two clubs that didn't put their players on furlough, have already resumed training. Also, the Worcestershire cricket club is hoping to join them from June 22.

Meanwhile, Somerset is looking at bringing their players off furlough from July 1.

Also Read | Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Transfer News Latest Update: Coach Mikel Arteta Insists Striker 'Happy' at Arsenal Despite Halt in Contract Talks.

According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, the next step is for England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to provide more guidance towards a return and confirm funding. Counties have already been paid all the money due from the ECB until the end of July.

The cricket clubs remain hopeful that fans will be permitted to watch matches. Also with restaurants and pubs likely to reopen in some capacity in the first week of July, the clubs are optimistic that by the time T20 Blast season starts, at least some ticket holders will be allowed to attend. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.73 75.19
Kolkata 78.55 70.84
Mumbai 83.62 73.75
Chennai 80.41 73.21
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1475 0.21
GBP 95.3250 -0.50
EUR 85.7100 -0.11
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement