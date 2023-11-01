New Delhi [India], November 1 (ANI): England all-rounder David Willey on Wednesday announced that he will retire from international cricket at the end of the ODI World Cup.

The 33-year-old made his debut for England in 2015 and since then he has earned 70 ODI caps and 43 in T20Is.

He amassed 627 runs in the 50-over format and scalped 94 wickets at an average of 30.3 and an economy of 5.57. In T20I he struck 226 runs and picked up 51 wickets at an average of 23.1 and an economy of 8.18.

"I never wanted this day to come. From a young boy, I've only ever dreamed of playing cricket for England. With careful consideration, it is with great regret that I feel the time has come for me to retire from all formats of international cricket at the end of the World Cup," Willey said in a statement.

"I have worn the shirt with immense pride and given my absolute all to the badge on my chest. I'm sure everybody who knows me does not doubt that, whatever my involvement in the remainder of this campaign, I will give my everything and more. That's the only way I know my dreams without your sacrifice and unwavering support throughout. Thank you for sharing the special memories and picking up the pieces when I've fallen apart- I'm eternally grateful," the statement added.

Willey said his decision has nothing to do with England's performance in the World Cup.

"I feel I still have a lot more to give on and off the field while I am still playing my best cricket, and my decision has nothing to do with our performance during the World Cup. I'm sure everybody who knows me does not doubt that, whatever my involvement in the remainder of this campaign, I will give my everything and more! That's the only way I know," Willey said.

Ahead of the 2023 season, the 33-year-old all-rounder returned to Northamptonshire from Yorkshire on a four-year contract and will continue to feature in domestic cricket. (ANI)

