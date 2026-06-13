Sports News | England's FIFA World Cup Training Equipment Stolen Ahead of Kansas City Arrival

Missouri [US], June 13 (ANI): England's training equipment has been stolen ahead of their arrival in Kansas City, local police have confirmed, after a vehicle carrying the gear to their FIFA World Cup base was broken into, Reuters reported.

According to reports, the incident took place during the transportation of equipment from England's pre-tournament camp in Florida to Swope Soccer Village, where the setup was intended to be completed before the squad's arrival for training in Kansas City on Saturday.

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Authorities said the further investigation into the incident is underway. "We are investigating a possible theft of equipment from a team vehicle that arrived in Kansas City with items missing this evening," police said as quoted by Reuters.

"The investigation is ongoing. Two subjects of interest were taken into custody pending further investigation." Balls and boots were among the items believed to have been stolen, according to British media reports as quoted by Reuters.

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England will compete in Group L of the FIFA World Cup 2026, where they have been drawn alongside Croatia, Ghana, and Panama, as the Three Lions aim to end their long wait for a major international trophy, last won in 1966.

England will begin their FIFA World Cup campaign against Croatia on June 18, as per Indian Standard Time (IST)

Thomas Tuchel's side enters the tournament with a 26-member squad featuring a blend of experience and youth, led by captain Harry Kane, along with key players such as Jude Bellingham and Marcus Rashford.

The squad also includes several new additions, with nine players set to make their debut at a major international tournament, including Elliott Anderson and Morgan Rogers, marking a new-look England setup under the German head coach. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)