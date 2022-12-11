North Sound [Antigua], December 11 (ANI): The 17-year-old all-rounder Freya Kemp, who made her debut for England in the summer, has been ruled out of the rest of the ongoing tour against West Indies.

Due to back pain, Kemp missed all three of England's one-day international victories over West Indies, which they won 3-0.

Also Read | Neymar Jr Hints at International Retirement After Brazil's Shock Exit From FIFA World Cup 2022.

"England Women's all-rounder Freya Kemp has been ruled out of the rest of the West Indies series with back pain limiting her cricket. Kemp will now return to the UK for further exploratory scans," an England Cricket Board (ECB) statement said.

After Alice Capsey injured her collarbone and returned home, Kemp is the most recent player to be ruled out of the tour due to injury.

Also Read | England vs France, FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Streaming & Match Time in IST: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of ENG vs FRA on TV & Free Online Stream Details of Football Match in India.

England and West Indies will play the first game of the five-match T20I series in Antigua on Sunday night. The final four games take place in Barbados from December 14-22. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)