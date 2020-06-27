Somerset [UK], June 27 (ANI): Somerset County Cricket Club has confirmed that the players will return to individual training on July 1.

The players will begin training under strict government guidelines to ensure a safe environment, with a view to professional cricket hopefully returning in August

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo, Gianluigi Buffon Feature in Juventus' Latest Instagram Post As Football Club Wishes Fans on the Occasion of National Sunglasses Day 2020.

"It's great news that the players and staff have an official return to the training date. There is huge excitement around the group, with the prospect of training shortly and the hopeful return of some cricket," said Somerset Head Coach Jason Kerr in an official statement.

"The lads have been very creative whilst in lockdown, adapting brilliantly to training away from the environment and we can now focus on preparing best we can over the next few weeks," he added.

Also Read | Pakistan Cricket Board Announces Name of 20 Players Cleared to Travel to England on Sunday.

Training will take place at the Cooper Associates County Ground, which remains closed to the public at this time

Earlier in the week, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said that they are looking to resume recreational cricket in the country around July 4

The board has also said that the health and safety of everyone involved will be prioritised and cricket will then resume in the country.

All international cricket has also been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, it is set to resume to from July 8 as England and West Indies will lock horns in the three-Test series. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)