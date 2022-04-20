London [UK], April 20 (ANI): Legendary English pacer James Anderson, Stuart Broad and Saqib Mahmood will be available for selection in their respective counties for round three of the County Championship, starting Thursday.

Anderson and Mahmood could feature in Lancashire's Division One clash with Gloucestershire at Emirates Old Trafford. The north-west county took home maximum points after their 10-wicket win over Kent in round two, their first match of the season.

Also Read | Chess Olympiad for Disabled Will Not Be Held in India: FIDE.

Broad could also travel with Nottinghamshire for their match against Durham at The Riverside in Division Two. His side has a win and a loss in their first two games.

England Men's players available for County Championship Round Three: James Anderson (Lancashire), Dom Bess (Yorkshire), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), Rory Burns (Surrey), Zak Crawley (Kent), Sam Curran (Surrey), Jack Leach (Somerset), Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire), Dawid Malan (Yorkshire), Craig Overton (Somerset), Ollie Pope (Surrey). (ANI)

Also Read | IPL 2022: Don't Think There Is Any Problem With Rishabh Pant's Batting, Feels Ravi Shastri.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)