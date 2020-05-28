Sports News | English Premier League to Restart on June 17: Reports

London, May 28 (AFP) The Premier League season is set to restart on June 17, three months after it was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, British media reported on Thursday.

No matches have been played since Leicester's 4-0 win over Aston Villa on March 9.

Also Read | Cricket Australia Announces Full International Summer 2020â€“21 Schedule.

Top-flight clubs voted unanimously in favour of a return to contact training on Wednesday and were meeting again on Thursday to discuss issues such as the restart date.

The BBC reported that the first two matches would be Aston Villa v Sheffield United and Manchester City v Arsenal. The matches are the two games in hand. A full fixture list would then be played on the weekend of June 19-21. AFP

Also Read | David Warner Dresses Up Like Baahubali in Fun TikTok Video to Entertain Fans.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)