New Delhi [India], February 11 (ANI): Star English spinner Jack Leach was ruled out of the ongoing India-England Test series after he sustained a knee injury, as confirmed by the English Cricket Board (ECB) on Sunday.

According to a statement released by the cricket governing body of England, the 32-year-old suffered the injury during the first Test match in Hyderabad.

"England and Somerset spinner Jack Leach has been ruled out of the rest of England Men's Test tour of India with a left knee injury. Leach sustained the injury during England's first Test victory in Hyderabad and missed the second Test in Vizag as a result," ECB stated.

The statement added that the spinner would travel to England in the next "24 hours" and will work closely with the medical team of ECB.

ECB further confirmed that they won't be calling a replacement for Leach.

"He will fly home from Abu Dhabi in the next 24 hours, where the England team have been staying ahead of the third Test in Rajkot, which starts on Thursday. Leach will work closely with the England and Somerset medical teams in respect of his rehabilitation. England will not be calling up a replacement," it added.

After the end of the first two matches, the five-game series stands at 1-1, with England winning in Hyderabad and India clinching a victory in Visakhapatnam. The next three matches of the series will be played in Rajkot, Ranchi, and Dharamshala respectively.

England's squad for India tour: Ben Stokes (C), Rehan Ahmed, James Anderson, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Shoaib Bashir, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes (Wk), Tom Hartley, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Mark Wood. (ANI)

