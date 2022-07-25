Le Castellet [France], July 25 (ANI): Completing the 300th race of his career, Lewis Hamilton said he has enough fuel left in the tank and is open to extending his contract with Mercedes in future.

Hamilton finished 2nd in the French GP which was also his best result this season. The British racer still couldn't match the performance of his rival Verstappen as he clenched French GP but it was his best finish while also continuing the podium streak.

"What a day and weekend," Hamilton told Sky Sports F1.

"I am so proud of the team, this is an incredible result. Winning races and getting results like this, it's about the whole package" he continued.

Hamilton signed his contract at the start of 2021 year and it will be expiring in 2023. The 37-year-old said he still has the love for F1 and is looking to continue racing and try to win more titles in future.

"I firstly just want to be grateful to get to this point. I am still fresh and still feel I've got plenty of fuel left in the tank. Of course I want to get back to winning ways and that's going to take time. I'm sure we'll sit down at some stage and talk about the future," said Hamilton.

"I am enjoying what I am doing, and feel really proud working with this incredible group of people. I am also enjoying working with the sport more than ever. We have got some great people leading the sport, we're having great conversations about the direction we are going in," he added.

Completing his 300th race he was also asked about if he plans to achieve the 400 race benchmark to which he replied to as that "that's a lot of races". The seven-time world champion still feels confident as he is enjoying the sport "more than ever."

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff also previously talked about how long can the partnership between Mercedes and Hamilton can go, "We talked a few weeks ago about how long our partnership can go, and the number that was discussed was five to 10 years, so I think we can get to 400" said the President.

Earlier in the French GP we saw, Verstappen being in the lead till the very end of the race and cruised to a comfortable victory and extended his championship advantage over Leclerc to 63 points.

Verstappen won over Hamilton. Despite that, Mercedes had a great outing, with seven-time champion Hamilton finishing second and Russell finishing at third. (ANI)

