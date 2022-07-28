New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday conveyed her best wishes to the Indian contingent of the Commonwealth Games 2022, and expressed confidence that the athletes will put up their best performance and make the country proud.

"The entire nation is cheering for you. Good luck, Team India!," she said in a tweet.

Also Read | SCO vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Scotland vs New Zealand 2nd T20I 2022 in Edinburgh.

The Commonwealth Games 2022 are being held in the United Kingdom's Birmingham from July 28 to August 8.

"On behalf of all fellow citizens, I convey my best wishes to the Indian contingent for Commonwealth Games 2022. I am confident that our athletes will put up their best performance and make the country proud. The entire nation is cheering for you. Good luck, Team India!," Murmu tweeted.

Also Read | Indian Athletes At Commonwealth Games 2022 Full List: Check Indian Contingent for CWG in Birmingham.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)