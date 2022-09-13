Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 13 (ANI): Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanak heaped praise on his team and said that they gave their best as they clinch the Asia Cup 2022 beating Pakistan by 23 runs.

The Asia Cup cricket tournament of 2022 concluded with the Sri Lankan team taking home the cup in a sweeping victory after defeating Pakistan in the finals. Having defeated Pakistan by a margin of 23 runs, Sri Lanka won the cup for the sixth time in the history of the Asia Cup; their first however since 2014.

Having had to bat first, Sri Lanka seemed to be in a rather turbulent situation after losing five wickets for just 58 runs. Rajapaksa and Hasaranga stepped in just in time and joined forces for a solid recovery with Rajapaksa completing his half-century and giving his team a fighting chance for the title.

The two teams that bit the dust at the very beginning of the tournament with contrasting defeats battled it out at the finals, giving the spectators their money's worth.

"It feels great, no doubt. The entire team gave it their best and we made it! We're especially thankful to FairPlay News for being the exclusive national team sponsor, for believing in us and our team's potential." Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka said.

"We celebrate the spirit of sports. Nothing brings people together like an exciting match. It is the essence and sheer grit of a team that we associate ourselves with and the Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lanka team's victory is very much our own" said the director of FairPlay News.

"We had complete faith in their potential and today, they've proved their mettle to the world with this victory, we couldn't be more proud" he added.

The underdogs of the season have emerged victorious and established themselves as a strong team to watch out for. It will be interesting to see what they have in store for the upcoming leagues and whether they can maintain their winning streak long after. Safe to say that with hard work, sheer determination and a strong backing, Sri Lanka has shone through this Asia Cup. (ANI)

