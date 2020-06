Sports News | Eric Wynalda Fired as Las Vegas Coach in 2nd-tier USL

Las Vegas, Jun 18 (AP) Former US soccer star Eric Wynalda was fired as coach of the Las Vegas Lights of the USL League Championship.

Wynalda, 51, was hired in October 2018 ahead of the team's second season in the second-tier league. The team made the announcement on Twitter.

Also Read | Rachel Priest, New Zealand Women's Cricket Team Wicketkeeper, Retires from International Cricket.

Las Vegas finished 13th among 18 teams with the Western Conference, with 11 wins, 15 losses and eight draws.

It opened this season with a 1-1 draw at San Diego, playing its first match and coached by former U.S. star Landon Donovan. Wynalda's American record of 34 international goals was broken by Donovan, who is tied with Clint Dempsey for the mark with 57.

Also Read | Prithvi Shaw Provides Financial Assistance to Needy Villagers of Dhokawade After Their Houses Suffered Damages Due to Cyclone Nisarga.

That has been the only match this year for Las Vegas due to the coronavirus pandemic that caused the league to stop play. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)