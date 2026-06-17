Sports News | Erling Haaland Shines on FIFA World Cup Debut as Norway Beat Iraq 4-1

Norway's Erling Haaland and Julian Ryerson celebrate after Leo Ostigard scored his side's third goal against Iraq in FIFA World Cup 2026 (Photo/Reuters)

Massachusetts [US], June 17 (ANI): Manchester City star striker Erling Haaland marked his FIFA World Cup debut with a brace as Norway secured a commanding 4-1 victory over Iraq, overcoming a determined performance from their opponents.

The Manchester City striker scored twice, while goals from Leo Ostigard and an own goal by Hussein sealed the win for Norway, who joined France on three points in Group I after the opening round of fixtures.

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With this win, Norway climbed to first in their Group I, whereas France, who secured a convincing 3-1 win over Senegal earlier today, dropped to second place.

In the contest, Iraq started brightly and created better early chances, with Aymen Hussein heading over from close range before Ali Al Hamadi sent a shot high from distance.

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Norway, however, took the lead in the 29th minute when Haaland was perfectly placed at the back post to finish a low cross from David Moller Wolfe.

The Iraqi side responded 10 minutes later as Hussein powered in a header from Amir Al Ammari's delivery, but Norway regained the advantage before half-time when Haaland pressed goalkeeper Jalal Hassan, forcing a mistake that resulted in the ball going into the net.

Despite Iraq missing several chances to level the score before the break, Norway held firm going into half-time.

The second half saw fewer clear opportunities, but Norway eventually extended their lead in the 76th minute when Ostigard headed in from a corner following Kristian Thorstvedt's effort.

Haaland nearly completed his hat-trick late on after intercepting a poor back pass, but Hassan made a quick save to deny him. However, the Norwegian striker still played a role in the final goal as his late header led to an unfortunate own goal by Hussein deep into stoppage time. (ANI)

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