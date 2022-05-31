Manchester [UK], May 31 (ANI): Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak believes the signing of Erling Haaland is evidence of Blue's strength on and off the pitch.

A deal in principle has been agreed with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of the striker, who will join the club on July 1 subject to personal terms being finalised.

Also Read | Commonwealth Games 2022: Bismah Maroof to Lead Pakistan Squad in Birmingham.

The 21-year-old has developed into one of the hottest prospects in world football in Germany, where he scored 86 goals in 89 games, and the City chairman is delighted to have secured the services of a forward he feels is among the very best in the game.

Khaldoon said every major club will have been keen to sign the Norwegian and is confident City have got themselves a 'phenomenal' player who can deliver some great moments.

Also Read | Daren Sammy Receives Sitara-I-Pakistan Award, Country’s Third-Highest Civilian Honour.

"He is a very, very unique, incredibly talented striker that I think the whole world has been looking at. I would say every big team in the world wanted [him] to join and we're absolutely delighted that Haaland chose to join Manchester City," the City chairman told the club's official website.

"I think it's a testament to all the great work that's been happening at this club. It's a testament to the quality of this team and it's a testament to Haaland not just being a great player but I think a very smart player that saw the potential of what he can do and how he can develop further professionally, being part of this team, being coached by Pep Guardiola and with the infrastructure that we have."

Haaland is the second striker City have signed early in 2022.

He follows in the footsteps of Julian Alvarez, who penned a five-and-a-half-year deal with the Club in January and remains on loan at River Plate, where he scored six goals in an 8-1 Copa Libertadores victory over Allianz Lima earlier this month. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)