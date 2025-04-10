New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): In a significant boost for Indian esports, Lokesh Suji has been re-elected unopposed as Vice President for South Asia in the Asian Electronic Sports Federation (AESF) during its recent online Electoral General Assembly in Hong Kong for a four-year term.

Holding this position since AESF's inception, Suji's re-election highlights India's growing influence in international esports, reinforcing the Esports Federation of India's (ESFI) role in shaping the region's competitive gaming landscape.

Also Read | IPL 2025: Gujarat Titans Wicketkeeper-Batter Jos Buttler Reflects on Playing Against Former Team Rajasthan Royals, Says 'Felt Strange... but Was More Desperate for Win'.

The AESF Electoral General Assembly, chaired by outgoing President Kenneth Fok, convened representatives from 38 member nations and OCA Deputy Director General Vinod Tiwari. Thailand's Santi Lothong secured the AESF Presidency with a simple majority, alongside new Vice Presidents for different Asian zones.

"I am deeply grateful for the continued trust placed in me and extend my sincere thanks to Kenneth (Fok) for his leadership and guidance over the years. I also look forward to working closely with Santi (Lothong) for this next phase. This re-election is not just a personal milestone but a testament to the remarkable growth of esports in India and South Asia. Esports in Asia is entering a defining era, and I am committed to ensuring that our players, federations, and stakeholders receive the recognition, opportunities, and platforms they deserve," said Lokesh Suji, Vice President of South Asia of AESF and Director of ESFI.

Also Read | UCL 2024-25: Luis Enrique Says PSG Showed 'Personality and Character' in 3-1 Comeback Win Over Aston Villa in UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final First Leg.

As Asia's esports governing body, recognised by the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), AESF has been instrumental in getting esports included in Asian Games and hosting major tournaments like the Asian Esports Games 2018 and the Asian Games 2022, featuring top titles such as Dota 2, Street Fighter 6, and FIFA Online. AESF has also been selected as the Technical Delegate for Esports at the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026.

Commenting on Suji's re-election, Santi Lothong, the incoming AESF President, said: "Having worked alongside Lokesh for years, I have witnessed his unwavering dedication to developing esports in South Asia and beyond. His leadership, vision, and relentless efforts have helped shape the region's competitive landscape. I look forward to continuing our collaboration and strengthening esports across Asia under this new leadership phase."

Kenneth Fok, the outgoing AESF President, added: "Lokesh has been a steadfast pillar in AESF's journey, always pushing to elevate esports across Asia. His passion and commitment have left a lasting impact, shaping key initiatives and strengthening our community. It's been a pleasure working alongside him, and I am confident he will continue driving esports forward."

Under Suji's leadership, India has made significant strides in esports, with historic medal finishes in the Commonwealth Esports Championship 2022, BRICS Esports Championship and Asian Esports Games and strong performances in the Asian Games 2018 and 2022, where Indian athletes proved their mettle against the world's best. ESFI is further cementing India's esports dominance with the WAVES Esports Championship (WESC) --a pioneering initiative that fosters homegrown talent and provides Indian players with an international platform to compete at the highest level.

WAVES Esports Championship is one of the 'Create in India Challenge' as part of the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting's marque event 'World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit' (WAVES) to be held from May 1 to May 4 2025, in Mumbai.

Recognized by and a Member of the International Esports Federation, Asian Esports Federation, and Global Esports Federation, ESFI remains dedicated to strengthening India's position on the global esports stage.(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)