Sports News | Esports World Cup 2026 to Be Hosted in Paris

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], May 22 (ANI): The Esports Foundation (EF) has announced that the 2026 edition of the Esports World Cup (EWC), the world's largest esports and gaming event, will be hosted in Paris, France, from July 6 to August 23.

Paris becomes the first international EWC host city outside of Riyadh, accelerating the Esports Foundation's long-term global rotation ambition. Bringing together 2,000 players, 200 Clubs and millions of fans from more than 100 countries this summer, the world's largest esports event arrives in a city at the heart of international sport

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The Esports Foundation is guided by a long-term vision of growing its international tournaments and competitions through collaboration with audiences, partners and host markets around the world over time.

Following an extended evaluation process, and in light of the current regional situation, the Esports Foundation decided to accelerate that international rotation ambition for the 2026 edition, offering clarity and stability for players, Clubs, publishers, partners, and fans worldwide, while preserving the tournament's scale, structure and competitive integrity.

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In a statement, Ralf Reichert, CEO of the Esports Foundation, said that Riyadh has played a key role in establishing the Esports World Cup as a worldwide phenomenon and remains its home as a leading esports hub. He added that the event's expansion to Paris marks its first edition outside Saudi Arabia, reflecting its growing global reach.

"Riyadh helped turn the Esports World Cup into a global phenomenon. Riyadh is the home of EWC and one of the world's leading hubs for esports, powered by an incredible community of fans and long-term ambition for the future of the sport. This year, we're excited to bring EWC to Paris for its first edition outside Saudi Arabia," said Ralf Reichert.

He said that Paris, known for hosting major global sporting events and being a leading centre of sport, culture, and entertainment, is the ideal next destination for the Esports World Cup.

"Paris has hosted some of the world's biggest sporting events and is one of the great global capitals of sport, culture and entertainment. Together with the passion of French fans and the strong support we've received locally, we're excited to bring the global esports community there for the next chapter of EWC. Paris now becomes the first international chapter in EWC history."

The announcement builds on the continued growth of the Esports World Cup and its global audience following successive editions hosted in Riyadh.

In 2025, EWC reached more than 750 million viewers worldwide and generated over 350 million hours watched, with peak concurrent viewership nearing 8 million. The event was delivered across 28 platforms through 97 broadcast partners and over 800 channels in 35 languages, reaching fans in 140 countries.

This edition of the EWC will once again welcome more than 2,000 players and 200 Clubs from over 100 countries, who will compete in 24 games across 25 tournaments for a share of the record-breaking $75 million+ prize pool.

Details on the new venue for EWC 2026 in Paris will be announced in the coming weeks. (ANI)

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