Zurich [Switzerland], June 16 (ANI): Austria's Marko Arnautovic on Wednesday was suspended for one match after the UEFA found him guilty of insulting another player in the ongoing Euro 2020.

During Austria's game against North Macedonia, Arnautovic was seen gesturing in the direction of Alioski and he went on to use abusive language, reported Goal.com.

"The UEFA Appeals Body has decided to suspend Austrian Football Association player, Marko Arnautovic, for the next (1) UEFA representative team competition match for which he would be otherwise eligible, for insulting another player," UEFA said in an official statement.

Arnautovic even apologised on Instagram and issuing a clarification, he wrote: "There were some heated words yesterday in the emotions of the game for which I would like to APOLOGIZE - especially to my friends from North Macedonia and Albania."

"I would like to say one thing very clearly: I AM NOT A RACIST! I have friends in almost every country and I stand for diversity. Everyone who knows me is aware of that," he added.

Austria had defeated North Macedonia 3-1 and the side would next take on the Netherlands in the ongoing European Championships.

"This is of course a pity for Austria, they will miss him. For us, it is an advantage. He immediately made the difference [against North Macedonia] after he came on, "Goal.com quoted Netherlands boss Frank de Boer as saying. (ANI)

