London [UK], December 11 (ANI): Tottenham Hotspur's match with Rennes in the Europa Conference League will not be rescheduled and has been referred to a disciplinary panel, UEFA confirmed on Saturday.

The fixture which was scheduled for December 9 was postponed following a significant number of positive COVID-19 cases among players and relevant staff in the Premier League club.

Also Read | Manchester City vs Wolves, Premier League 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

A UEFA statement read: "Unfortunately, despite all efforts, a solution that could work for both clubs could not be found."

"As a consequence, the match can no longer be played and the matter will, therefore, be referred to the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body for a decision to be taken in accordance with Annex J of the above-mentioned competition regulations."

Also Read | ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2021-22 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of ATKMB vs CFC in Indian Super League 8 on TV and Online.

Earlier, Brighton & Hove Albion's home fixture against Tottenham Hotspur, due to be played on Sunday, was also postponed following a Premier League Board meeting.

Eight players of Spurs' first-team squad and five staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)