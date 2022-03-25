Palermo [Italy], March 25 (ANI): European champions Italy failed to qualify for FIFA World Cup 2022 to be played in Qatar after being stunned by North Macedonia 0-1 in their play-off here at Renzo Barbera Stadium. This is for the second consecutive time that the four-time World Champions Italy have failed to qualify for the showpiece event.

The Italians played well but failed to get to the scoring sheet. Aleksandar Trajkovski scored for North Macedonia in the 92nd minute to cause one of the biggest upsets.

Also Read | IPL 2022 Opening Ceremony: Will There be A Curtain Raiser Event to Kickstart Indian Premier League Season 15?.

Italy had failed to qualify for the World Cup four years ago, missing out for the first time since 1958.

Roberto Mancini's side had 32 efforts at goal but failed to convert it into goals. The hosts became more desperate in their search for a winner after the first half as chances continued to come and go before, in stoppage time, Trajkovski scored a decisive goal.

Also Read | Swiss Open 2022: PV Sindhu Storms into Quarter Finals, HS Prannoy Books Kashyap Clash; Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty Suffer Shock Defeat.

Eight months ago Italy were crowned as Euro Champions and now they have failed to qualify for FIFA WC. Roberto Mancini's Italy side was booed by the crowd after the defeat.

After defeating Italy, North Macedonia will now take on Portugal in the playoff final on Tuesday in order to qualify for FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)