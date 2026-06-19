Sports News | European T20 Premier League Opens Player Draft Registration Ahead of Historic Inaugural Season

Dublin [Ireland], June 19 (ANI): European T20 Premier League (ETPL), Europe's first ICC-sanctioned franchise T20 league, announced the opening of Player Draft Registration, marking a significant milestone on the road to its highly anticipated inaugural season.

Scheduled to be played from August 26 to September 20, 2026, the ETPL will bring together six city-based franchises representing Glasgow, Amsterdam, Edinburgh, Dublin, Belfast and Rotterdam in a tournament that promises to redefine the cricketing landscape across Europe, according to a release.

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Featuring 32 matches, the competition will provide a world-class platform for emerging European talent to compete alongside some of the biggest names in international cricket, while accelerating the growth of the sport across Ireland, Scotland and the Netherlands.

Player Draft Registration is open to male cricketers affiliated with Cricket Ireland, Cricket Scotland or the KNCB (Royal Dutch Cricket Association). Eligible players can now submit their registrations for consideration in the ETPL Player Draft through the official ETPL website, etplofficial.com, through which franchises will assemble their local player rosters ahead of the inaugural season.

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The registration process represents the first step in the player acquisition pathway. Once registrations close, franchises will evaluate the available talent pool and select players through the official draft before finalising their squads for the season.

The ETPL has been built with a clear commitment to strengthening the European cricket ecosystem by creating new opportunities for local players to perform on a global stage. The league will offer participants exposure to elite competition, professional franchise environments, international broadcast coverage and world-class cricketing infrastructure.

For players across Ireland, Scotland and the Netherlands, the draft presents a unique opportunity to showcase their talent, earn selection alongside internationally renowned cricketers and become part of a landmark chapter in European cricket history.

The ETPL franchise ownership group brings together an exceptional blend of some of cricket's most respected names, including Steve Waugh, Rahul Dravid, Jonty Rhodes, Matthew Hayden, Faf du Plessis and Heinrich Klaasen, among others. Their association reflects the league's ambition to combine sporting excellence with strong local engagement and establish a new benchmark for franchise cricket in Europe.

With momentum continuing to build ahead of the inaugural season, aspiring cricketers from Ireland, Scotland and the Netherlands are encouraged to seize the opportunity and register for the ETPL Player Draft for a chance to be part of European cricket history. (ANI)

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