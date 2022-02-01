London [UK], February 1 (ANI): Premier League club Everton has completed the signing of midfielder Dele Alli from Tottenham Hotspur on a two-and-a-half-year contract until the end of June 2024.

The England international, who played 269 times and scored 67 goals for Spurs after joining in February 2015, is new Everton manager Frank Lampard's first permanent addition - following a loan move for Donny van de Beek from Manchester United on the final day of the January transfer window.

Dele could potentially make his Everton debut in the Premier League fixture at Newcastle United next Tuesday.

The 25-year-old, who is Cup-tied for the weekend meeting with Brentford, has 37 England caps and was an instrumental figure in the Three Lions' run to the 2018 World Cup semi-finals.

On joining Everton, Dele in an official release said: "I'm delighted to have signed for Everton, a huge club with a great fanbase and history. I'm eager to get started and can't wait for my first game in an Everton shirt."

"I'm looking forward to helping the team and the opportunity to work with the new manager Frank Lampard," he added.

Dele reached double figures for goals in his debut Premier League campaign in 2015/16, adding the Young Player of the Year prize to a goal of the season award.

He scored 18 Premier League goals in 35 starts in his second Spurs season and claimed PFA young-player honours for a second straight campaign.

The midfielder, who represented England at the 2016 European Championship and Nations League finals in 2019, directly contributed to 20 Premier League goals - scoring nine - in 2017/18. (ANI)

