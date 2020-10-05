London [UK], October 5 (ANI): Everton striker Moise Kean will spend the 2020/21 season on loan with French champions Paris Saint-Germain.

Italy international Kean joined Everton from Juventus in August 2019 and has scored four goals in 37 appearances for the Club in all competitions.

The 20-year-old scored twice this season, in Carabao Cup ties against Salford City and Fleetwood Town, and appeared from the bench in Everton's Premier League victories over Tottenham Hotspur and West Bromwich Albion last month.

Everton are currently leading the Premier League points table with 12 points.

Liverpool, who faced a humiliating defeat on Sunday against Aston Villa has slipped to the fifth position and will next take on Everton on Saturday, October 17. (ANI)

