Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 19 (ANI): Ahead of the ODI World Cup 2023 final between India and Australia at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday Navjot Singh Sidhu praised the 'Men in Blue' and said that every player is in form.

While speaking to ANI, Sidhu said that there is no batter who hasn't contributed in a single game.

Also Read | Why is India vs Australia Final of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Free Live Streaming Online Not Available on JioCinema Mobile App and Website?.

The former cricketer also praised Rohit Sharma and said that he is leading from the front and also scoring runs.

While concluding, Sidhu added that the team have a very good balance.

Also Read | Rohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami Emerge as Key Figures in Power-Play Battle at India vs Australia ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Summit Clash.

"Every player is in form, there is no batter who hasn't contributed in a single match... Rohit Sharma is leading from the front... He is also scoring runs. The team have a very good balance....," Sidhu told ANI.

India stormed into the finals after a 70-run victory over New Zealand on Wednesday. After Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill's explosive start, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer scored a ton each to put India on course to a massive target.

KL Rahul arrived to apply the finishing touches to power India to a score of 397/4. With New Zealand appearing in control of the chase, Mohammed Shami struck at the right moments to ensure that India reach the final.

In the second semi-final, South Africa made Australia sweat after setting a modest target. Australia skipper Pat Cummins and speedster Mitchell Starc held their nerves to take the hosts to a three-wicket win. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)