London [UK], April 5 (ANI): Reflecting on the massive defeat against West Brom, Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel has said in the second half of the match "pretty much every shot they had was a goal".

The Blues were defeated for the first time under the German on Saturday, with West Brom leaving Stamford Bridge with all three points from a game that ended on 5-2. Tuchel did not shy away from admitting that his side was not sharp enough in the clash.

"We were not sharp enough and we didn't catch the momentum to be sharper, to be closer and to be more aggressive," the club's official website quoted Tuchel as saying.

"We didn't get tight enough to play as a block and make it harder to break through us. We could do that and then wait for our chances on the counter-attack but we didn't do this well," he added.

Matheus Pereira and Callum Robinson scored two goals each while Mbaye Diagne netted one goal to hand West Brom a comprehensive win. Also, during the match, the hosts lost Thiago Silva to a red card in the 29th minute.

Tuchel further stated that they had the feeling that it was not going to be the day where "we could turn the score around" very early in the match.

"Individually, our defending was not at the level we have become used to from the guys and we need to improve in that sense. It was one of those games where there was a lot of drama in the sense that if things could go wrong, they did go wrong," he said.

"We got a red card, conceded two goals just before half-time and then we got an injury at half-time to Christian. In the second half, pretty much every shot they had was a goal. We had a few chances for ourselves but pretty quickly we had the feeling that this was not going to be the day where we could turn the score around," Tuchel added. (ANI)

