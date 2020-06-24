Manchester [UK], June 24 (ANI): Everything went well, said Manchester City's Sergio Aguero on Wednesday after undergoing successful knee surgery.

"Everything went well, and I'll soon begin recovery. A big thanks to Dr Cugat and his team - and to all of you for your support," Aguero tweeted.

The striker had limped out of the club's 5-0 win over Burnley on Tuesday moments before the half-time break and looked in discomfort.

Earlier, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola confirmed that Aguero will undergo surgery in Barcelona.

"Tomorrow we will do surgery in Barcelona with Dr (Ramon) Cugat. After that we don't know when he will come back and join us," the club's official website had quoted Guardiola as saying.

"After the surgery [we will know more]. He will tell us with more accuracy when he can come back," he added.

Manchester City is currently placed on the second spot on the Premier League table with 63 points, 20 points behind table-toppers, Liverpool. (ANI)

